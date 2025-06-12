Diablo Grande residents demand answers over threat of water shut off

PATTERSON – Residents of Diablo Grande packed a heated meeting on June 4, demanding answers from the Western Hills Water District as the community faces the threat of having its water shut off at the end of the month.

The Kern County Water Agency has notified Western Hills that it will halt water deliveries on June 30 unless the district catches up on unpaid bills dating back to 2019. Western Hills currently owes Kern more than $13 million.

Now the water district is proposing a significant rate hike, raising monthly water bills from roughly $200 to nearly $600, giving residents a difficult choice: accept the increase or risk losing water service entirely. If approved, the higher rates would keep water flowing through the end of the year while the district searches for alternative water sources.

The situation stems from a contract created in 2000, originally designed to serve more than 5,000 homes. Only about 600 homes were ever built in the community, leaving a small group of homeowners responsible for the major debt.

Tensions flared during the meeting as county officials emphasized the limits of their authority. Stanislaus County Counsel Thomas Boze told residents the dispute remains largely between the water district and Kern County Water Agency, saying the county can only offer limited assistance.

"This is an issue for the water district to deal with," Boze said. "There are other avenues that need to be exhausted before I can proclaim an emergency."

Yet when residents asked what those avenues are, Boze did not answer.

A letter from the Governor's Office echoed that message of calling the issue a financial matter, not an emergency that warrants state intervention. The state said it would supply bottled water if a shutoff occurs.

Residents have until June 28 to formally protest the rate increase. But district officials warned that if a majority opposes the hike, the water will be shut off just two days later.

Western Hills officials said they've reached out to the state's Department of Water Resources for help, but so far have not received a response. They're also exploring other long-term options, including potential agreements with neighboring irrigation districts.