Diablo Grande community in Stanisaus County attempts to recall HOA board

Homeowners in the small western Stanislaus County community of Diablo Grande are moving to recall their homeowners association board, saying the group has prioritized cosmetic fines over addressing a looming water crisis.

Residents have already seen their monthly bills spike after agreeing to steep rate hikes this summer to keep water flowing through the end of 2025. Kern County Water Agency extended deliveries until Dec. 31 after the Western Hills Water District committed to payments on its $13 million debt.

But with uncertainty over whether water will continue past January, residents say their HOA is issuing fines for brown lawns and other minor violations.

"Several community members have come to me… and notified me that they were getting fines for things that really right now shouldn't matter," said Debra Antigua, who leads the Diablo Grande Action Committee. "Their lawns are yellowing. Their paint trim is getting a little dry. Now is just not the time."

Lori Lawson, a homeowner in the villas section of the community, said conservation makes it hard to maintain grass while staying under the tiered water allotment.

"My water bill this month was $543," Lawson said. "If you go over the allotment, it jumps even higher. People are trying to conserve, and then they're fined for brown grass."

Residents delivered a recall petition after what Antigua described as dismissive treatment by the board at a recent meeting. She said board members claimed the recall will require 717 votes, including vacant lots, meaning 51% of property owners must support the effort.

"They talked down to the community and dismissed everybody," Antigua said. "So I served them with notice of a recall."

The HOA's regular election is scheduled for Oct. 14. Ballots for the recall will be counted Dec. 15.