Off-duty Stockton police detective arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

STOCKTON - A Stockton Police Department detective has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

On Wednesday just before midnight, officers were called out to the intersection of Park and Pilgrim streets after hearing a vehicle had stopped at the intersection and remained there for a while, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

Officers located the vehicle and identified the driver as off-duty Stockton Police Department Detective Andrew Donovan, they say. A DUI investigation was conducted and Donovan was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Donovan has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review.