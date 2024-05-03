Deputy hospitalized, suspect killed in Colfax shootout

COLFAX -- A Placer County deputy is in the hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting late overnight in Colfax, the sheriff's office said.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, multiple deputies were patrolling south Auburn Street in Colfax and located a van in the McDonald's parking lot that matched the description of a burglary the day prior.

The deputies contacted the man, who they said was a white man in his 30s, but he became uncooperative.

The sheriff's office said they tried to use deescalation techniques, like pepper spray, but at some point, the suspect fired shots at the deputies.

Deputies immediately fired back but one deputy was shot. The sheriff's office said he was sent to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition but is stable.

After deputies opened fire, additional deputies responded to the area and the sheriff's office's Special Enforcement Team (SET) was called out as the suspect was barricaded in the van.

SET was able to approach the van and determine the suspect was dead. Deputies said it's unknown at this point if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by deputies.

The road was closed for the investigation early Friday morning and will remain closed through most of the morning.

No other injuries were reported. The identification of the suspect will be released after the next of kin is notified.