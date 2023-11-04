Deputies: Search underway for suspect who abducted 4-month-old in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Authorities are looking for a suspect who they say abducted a 4-month-old from his home on Mokelumne Avenue in Thorton Saturday afternoon, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they are searching for Iasiah Reginal Michael Thomas in connection with a child abduction. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the suspect is identified as 31-year-old Iasiah Reginal Michael Thomas. They said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and was driving a 2012 black Audi A7 license 8ZOG938.

Deputies believe Thomas could be in Sacramento, Tracy or the Bay Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400 and select option 1.