Depeche Mode launches new world tour – with Sacramento getting 1st night honors

SACRAMENTO – Fans of Depeche Mode no longer have to enjoy the silence, with the band choosing Sacramento to launch their new world tour.

Fans packed the Golden 1 Center on Thursday night with the group having a strangelove for Sacramento – choosing the capital city to be the first stop on their 75-city world tour, which also includes places like London, Berlin and Rome.

"I think it's a high honor," one fan said.

Fans saying it's pretty precious for Sacramento to be hosting the opening night.

"Sacramento's the best place, so they're going to get the loudest applause and it's just a great place to kick off their tour," another fan said.

People traveled from out of state, and even from overseas, to see the concert premiere here in Sacramento.

Depeche Mode last played in Sacramento in 2018 – with fans hoping it was just a question of time before they came back.

The concert comes fresh off the NCAA basketball playoffs and a busy time for the downtown arena, with 21 of the 31 days this month booked with events.

This sold-out show drew several generations of families who just can't get enough of the band.

"All she wanted for Christmas is to see Depeche Mode," a father said about his daughter.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's 15th studio album, "Memento Mori," is being released on Friday.