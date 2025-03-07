Watch CBS News
NBA fines Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan $25K after calling refs "terrible"

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – DeMar DeRozan has been fined by the NBA after the blunt comments he made following the Sacramento Kings' loss against Denver.

DeRozan made the comments after the Kings fell 116-110 to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

"The refs were terrible. Terrible as ****. Simple as that," DeRozan told the media.

On Friday, the NBA announced that they had fined DeRozan $25,000 over the comments.

The NBA often takes a hard line against players and coaches criticizing referees, like in 2024 when the league fined previous Kings head coach Mike Brown $50,000 over an outburst against an official.

The Kings will be back home on Friday for a game against the San Antonio Spurs – the first time De'Aaron Fox will be visiting Sacramento since he was traded. 

