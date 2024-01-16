Kings coach Mike Brown fined $50K after outburst against official that led to ejection

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for his court-storming outburst against a referee.

Joe Dumars, the league's head of basketball operations, announced the fine against Brown for "aggressively pursuing a game official during live play, and for publicly criticizing the officiating" after his team's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee on Sunday night.

Head coach Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings reacts toward a call made by referee Intae Hwang #96 during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on January 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Getty Images

With just 10 minutes left of regulation play, Brown was ejected in the fourth quarter after he stormed onto the court, accidentally collided with Bucks forward Pat Connaughton, and began screaming at referee Intae Hwang. Kings players had to restrain him.

Brown later pulled out a laptop in his postgame media session to highlight a disparity in free throws and multiple calls that he found frustrating.

"The referees are human, and they're going to make mistakes, but you just hope that there's some sort of consistency and there's some sort of communication between the refs," Brown said after the game. "The refs tonight, they were great, they communicated with me all night. But in terms of consistency, you guys saw it right here. In my opinion, the consistency wasn't here tonight."

The Bucks won on Damian Lillard's 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer.