Delays in Sacramento's flood protection projects could trigger new building ban

Sacramento's flood protection projects are falling behind and that could have triggered a new building ban due to delays.

A similar moratorium was in effect for seven years up until 2015. Now there's been a last-minute effort to extend the Dec. 31 deadline.

Homes in Sacramento's Natomas neighborhood could be under 16 feet of water if the river levee ever broke.

"There's a lot of different flood threats that could possibly happen in the Sacramento region; we're not called the river city for no reason," said Sean de Guzman, the flood operations manager at the California Department of Water Resources.

That's why, back in 2007, state lawmakers set a deadline requiring Sacramento to have a 200-year level of flood protection by the end of this year.

"We have really tried to hold everybody's feet to the fire," said Senator John Laird.

Missing the deadline effectively requires a moratorium on new construction in Natomas and south Sacramento, preventing 2,600 homes and a proposed new hospital from being built.

But just before the building ban would have taken effect, Governor Gavin Newsom extended the deadline another five years.

"This timeline ensures that we can responsibly complete our flood protection efforts while avoiding unintended economic disruption or halted growth in the region," said Audrey Ratajczak.

So what flood protection projects won't meet the original 2025 deadline?

Work continues on strengthening the levee along the Garden Highway between Interstate 5 and Interstate 80, with crews installing an underground slurry wall that prevents seepage.

Two sump station improvement projects are behind schedule in Sacramento's Delta Shores neighborhood, which pumps away stormwater runoff.

Additional flood protection measures are also underway across the region.

At Folsom Lake, crews are raising the dikes and dam gates another 3 1/2 feet to hold back more water during strong storms.

"That's going to provide additional flood protection, obviously, that's one of our biggest flood risks when it comes to the Sacramento region," Guzman said.

And the Sacramento weir is being expanded, which diverts water into the yolo bypass when river levels rise.

In total, billions are being spent to keep Sacramento safe.

"A lot of money has been invested into flood protection and work is going to continue to be done because the job never stops," Guzman said.

The city of Sacramento supports the deadline extension, even though it now becomes financially liable for any increased flood damage in areas where new construction is approved.