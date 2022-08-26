Watch CBS News
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?

A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.

Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.

Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.

Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place.

San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 

