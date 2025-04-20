Watch CBS News
Suspect in deadly Stockton shooting arrested in San Diego

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Stockton was arrested in San Diego Sunday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of B Street during what the Sheriff's Office said may have been a party. 

Deputies responded and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting appeared to be accidental and that the suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect was found in San Diego and arrested by San Diego officers, the Sheriff's Office said. 

