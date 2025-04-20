Suspect in deadly Stockton shooting arrested in San Diego

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Stockton was arrested in San Diego Sunday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 1800 block of B Street during what the Sheriff's Office said may have been a party.

Deputies responded and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting appeared to be accidental and that the suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect was found in San Diego and arrested by San Diego officers, the Sheriff's Office said.