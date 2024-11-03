Man shot, killed in Sacramento's Upper Land Park, police say

SACRAMENTO – A man is dead after a shooting in Sacramento's Upper Land Park area Sunday afternoon, police said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Kit Carson Street and Revere Street for reports of a shooting.

Police said a man was found with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said. His identification has not been released.

No suspect information is known at this point, police say.

In July, police said an 8-year-old girl was shot in the same area.