8-year-old girl found shot in Sacramento; investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – An active investigation is underway in a Sacramento neighborhood after an eight-year-old girl was found shot early Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Kit Carson Street, near Revere Street off of Muir Way.

Sacramento police say officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. There, a juvenile was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers say the juvenile was alert and talking when she was transported to the hospital. No other details about the juvenile's condition have been released.

Exactly what led up to the girl being shot is still under investigation.

Crime Scene Investigators remain at the scene. Residents should expect streets to be blocked for some time.