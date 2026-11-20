The Davis area's historic "Graffiti Bridge" is officially back open, and it already looks like its nickname won't take long to fit again.

Yolo and Solano county officials celebrated the reopening of Stevenson Bridge over Putah Creek on Friday after a major rehabilitation project stripped away decades of graffiti that helped turn the structure into a landmark.

Built in 1923, the 298-foot bridge connects Yolo and Solano counties west of Davis. Officials say it is California's oldest surviving reinforced concrete through-tied-arch bridge and possibly the oldest of its kind in the country.

The bridge closed in May for an $8.3 million project that included seismic retrofitting, foundation work, scour protection and concrete repairs.

Rather than replace the century-old structure, the counties preserved its distinctive arches and historic character.

While officials still haven't explicitly said whether graffiti will once again be allowed, Friday's reopening offered a pretty strong hint.

Yolo County officials (including Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs, pictured right) celebrated the Stevenson Bridge's reopening on Friday. County of Yolo

Photos provided by Yolo County showed officials helping spray-paint a "Putah Creek" stencil onto one of the bridge's pillars. Other graffiti is also already appearing on the freshly painted structure, with messages and drawings along its arches and columns.

Known locally for generations as the Graffiti Bridge, nearly every surface had been covered before rehabilitation began. County officials previously declined to say whether the graffiti would remain after the work or whether new graffiti would be allowed.