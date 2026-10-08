Davis-area "Graffiti Bridge" to reopen after rehab covers decades of graffiti

Stevenson Bridge, better known locally as the "Graffiti Bridge," is set to reopen Saturday after more than five months of rehabilitation work.

The historic bridge spans Putah Creek between Yolo and Solano counties, west of Davis.

It closed to regular traffic back in May for an $8.3 million rehabilitation project that included seismic upgrades, foundation work and concrete repairs.

Built in 1923, the 298-foot bridge is considered a rare example of a reinforced concrete through tied-arch bridge. Officials have said it may be the oldest bridge of its kind in the country.

Before construction began, county officials had not said whether the graffiti covering nearly every surface of the bridge would survive the project. It ultimately did not, with the bridge repainted as part of the rehabilitation.

Some work will continue through December, including embankment reconstruction, tree planting and erosion control.

County officials said that work will not close the bridge or interfere with the annual salmon run in Putah Creek.