Famed "Graffiti Bridge" near Davis to close in May for rehabilitation project

A more than century-old bridge between Solano and Yolo counties is set for major rehabilitation work, but the fate of the graffiti it's known for remains unclear.

The Stevenson Bridge is a 298-foot structure spanning Putah Creek west of Davis, but it's better known to locals as the "Graffiti Bridge" because nearly all of its surfaces have been tagged.

On Tuesday, Solano and Yolo county officials announced the long-planned project will begin in May.

Officials say the $8.3 million project will address scour protection, seismic retrofitting, roadway realignment, new foundations and concrete repairs.

The bridge and nearby roads will be closed at times during construction, though officials say they will maintain local access to nearby properties and businesses.

Bikers crossing the Stevenson Bridge on Feb. 15, 2009 for Stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California. Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

While acknowledging the bridge's notoriety for its graffiti, officials did not say whether the tradition would be allowed to carry on.

"Yolo County recognizes that Stevenson Bridge holds local significance and is aware of how important this tradition is to residents. We will continue coordinating with Solano County as the project moves forward with this in mind," a county official said in a statement.

Closures are scheduled to start on May 1 and run through October, with county officials saying that the goal is to complete the work within one season.

The bridge was originally built in 1923. Officials say it is a rare surviving example of a reinforced concrete through tied arch bridge and may be the oldest of its kind in the country.