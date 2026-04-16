Davis Picnic Day shooting suspect sentenced to 30 months in federal prison

A Sacramento man identified as one of the shooters in a 2025 Picnic Day shooting in Davis has been sentenced to federal prison, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Joseph Allen Davis, 20, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California said. He had faced up to 15 years in prison.

Federal investigators say Davis was one of the shooters in the April 12, 2025, shooting at Rainbow City Park during Picnic Day festivities. Three people — two teenagers and a 24-year-old woman — were injured in the gunfire, but all survived.

The shooting happened at Community Park, about a mile from the UC Davis campus, during one of the city's largest annual events.

According to court documents, law enforcement later searched Davis' Sacramento apartment and found a short-barreled AR-15-style pistol loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition. Prosecutors said Davis was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony gun conviction.

Davis was first arrested in May 2025 after detectives served a search warrant at his home, where they also recovered a firearm. He initially pleaded not guilty in Yolo County to charges including assault with a deadly weapon and multiple firearms violations.

Investigators said early on that they believed more than one person opened fire that day. A second suspect, 19-year-old Stephon Stroman, later turned himself in to the Yolo County Jail in December 2025 on firearm-related charges.

Stroman was arrested on Dec. 30, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Authorities have not publicly released a motive for the shooting, though city officials previously said it was not believed to be a random act of violence.

The FBI led the federal investigation, with assistance from Davis police and several regional law enforcement agencies.