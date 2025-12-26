Second suspect in Davis Picnic Day shooting turns himself in, police say

Davis police say they have made a second arrest in connection with a shooting at Picnic Day earlier this year.

The Davis Police Department said detectives identified 19-year-old Stephon Stroman as a suspect involved in the shooting. Stroman turned himself in at the Yolo County Jail on an arrest warrant for firearm-related charges, police said.

Gunfire rang out during Picnic Day festivities at Community Park on April 12. Two teenagers and a 24-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Davis pleaded guilty to a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal prosecutors said that court documents show Davis was a shooter in the incident. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

The motive of the shooting has not been released.