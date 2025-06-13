Davis police looking for suspect who tore down Israeli flag flying from home

Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspect who was captured on camera tearing down an Israeli flag from a Davis home.

Davis police say the incident happened along Claremont Drive early in the morning on June 1.

As seen on surveillance camera from the home, a suspect tore down an Israeli flag that was flying from a home and then left it on the ground.

Police say the incident has prompted a criminal investigation.

"The City of Davis stands firmly against all forms of hate crime. Whether based on race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or any other difference—acts of hate are not only unacceptable, they are crimes," police said in a statement.

On June 1, 2025, at approximately 1:53 a.m., a subject tore down an Israeli flag from a home in the 1500 block of Claremont Drive. The incident was captured on video. The subject appears to be a male adult with short dark hair, wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark pants and glasses. The Davis Police Department has started a criminal investigation and is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) involved. The City of Davis stands firmly against all forms of hate crime. Whether based on race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or any other difference—acts of hate are not only unacceptable, they are crimes. We are committed to protecting every community member and visitor in our city. If you have been the victim of a hate crime, please report it. You will be heard. You will be supported. And we will take action. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can anonymously report it by calling Davis PD at 530-747-5400 or e-mailing PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org. Posted by City of Davis Police Department on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Investigators are trying to identify the suspect, but few distinguishing details about the person have been released. The video of the incident has been posted to the police department's social media pages in the hopes that someone recognizes the suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person is urged to call or email Davis police.