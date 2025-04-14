Watch CBS News
Police respond to domestic violence incident Davis apartment complex

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
DAVIS — A domestic violence incident prompted a heavy police response to an apartment complex in the city of Davis, authorities said Monday.

The scene was at the Adobe at Evergreen Apartments, located at the southeast corner of the West Covell Boulevard and Shasta Drive intersection.

Nearby Patwin Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown, as Davis police said one of the involved parties was headed to the school to pick up a child.

One person was arrested. Davis police did not release further details.

