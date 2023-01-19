David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder, dies at 81: Variety

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: David Crosby attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Emma McIntyre

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby has died at age 81.

Crosby was a founding member of two popular and enormously influential '60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young).

His wife confirmed his death in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django," the statement said. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly."

Friends and fans from across the globe have taken to social media to share stories and express their condolences, Including Graham Nash and Brian Wilson.

It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to... Posted by Graham Nash on Thursday, January 19, 2023

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023