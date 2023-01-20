Watch CBS News

Music legend David Crosby dies at 81

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby has died at age 81. Crosby was a founding member of two popular and enormously influential '60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young). Kandiss Crone reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.