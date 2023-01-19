Family and friends react to legendary musician David Crosby's death

Family and friends are expressing their condolences for the legendary musician on social media.

I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian pic.twitter.com/Hjht7LeGiv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 19, 2023

It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed. I know people tend to... Posted by Graham Nash on Thursday, January 19, 2023

The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of. Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and song writing abilities that made him completely unique... pic.twitter.com/Rl9AFDEe7z — The Doors (@TheDoors) January 19, 2023

Rest in peace.🖤 pic.twitter.com/oNFfUf2shc — The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) January 19, 2023

My old friend David is gone, but he left us with his words, his music and his beautiful voice. My deepest condolences to Jan, Django and everyone who loved David Crosby. Posted by Carole King on Thursday, January 19, 2023