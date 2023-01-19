Family and friends react to legendary musician David Crosby's death
Family and friends are expressing their condolences for the legendary musician on social media.
Brian Wilson said, "I don't know what to say other than I'm heartbroken about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter."
Graham Nash said, "David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world.
The Doors Twitter account posted, "The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the '60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right and every group he was a part of."
The Beatles Twitter account posted, "We're remembering remembering David for his sense of humor, angelic harmonies, and his humanity. Rest in Peace."
Carole King said her friend David is gone ... "but he left us with his words, his music and his beautiful voice."
