Dan Serafini sentenced to life without parole for Lake Tahoe shootings of in-laws

A California judge on Friday sentenced former Major League Baseball pitcher Daniel Serafini to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2021 killing of his father-in-law, Robert Gary Spohr, and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law, Wendy Wood.

Serafini appeared in person in a packed courtroom at the Historic Auburn Courthouse, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit. Family members of the victims, friends, community members and several jurors who convicted him filled the gallery.

The sentencing comes one week after a judge denied Serafini's request for a new trial, in which he claimed he received ineffective assistance of counsel. His attorney told the court at the start of Friday's hearing that they plan to appeal. Under California law, an appeal can be filed within 60 days of sentencing.

"Today's sentence brings a measure of justice to something that can never be made right," Adrienne Spohr, a daughter of the couple, told media members outside the courthouse following the sentencing.

Last year, a Placer County jury found Serafini guilty of murdering Spohr and attempting to murder Wood. Prosecutors said that on June 5, 2021, Serafini broke into his in-laws' Lake Tahoe-area home and waited inside for hours until the couple returned from a boating trip with their grandsons and their other daughter, Erin Spohr, who is Serafini's wife

Authorities said Serafini then shot both victims, killing Robert Spohr and leaving Wood with serious injuries. Wood was shot twice in the head and left there to die. She survived but was left with life-changing injuries. Wood took her own life in 2023.

Investigators previously described Spohr's killing as an execution-style murder. While addressing the press, Adrienne Spohr detailed how her mother survived the shooting that day and accused her sister, Erin, of helping Serafini fight against justice.

"What's important to remember is that my mom fought with everything she could to get out of the house that night, and she did not let Dan Serafini win," she said. "My 69-year-old mom escaped a murder scene, got herself out of the house, and changed her will to remove Erin Spohr and Dan Serafini."

Serafini was arrested in late 2023 following a two-year investigation. Authorities also arrested 33-year-old Samantha Scott, described in court records as Serafini's nanny-turned-lover, in connection with the attack. Prosecutors said Scott drove Serafini to his in-laws' home the day of the shooting. Scott has since pleaded guilty to being an accessory.

Before the sentence was handed down, the court heard multiple victim impact statements.

One friend of Spohr and Wood described fishing trips with Spohr and said the loss has left a lasting void. As he read his statement, he looked directly at Serafini, who turned toward him at several points.

Another friend told the court that the couple, who had been married for 50 years, did everything they could for their daughters and grandchildren. A third friend said she fell to her knees in disbelief when she learned what had happened and described the crime as a tragedy that showed no remorse.

Adrienne Spohr told the court she has suffered from PTSD, anxiety and depression since the shooting. She said she had to leave her job and sought a concealed carry permit out of fear. She also told the court she was shocked to learn how much her parents had given to Serafini over the years. She asked that the court remember her parents as adventurous and happy people.

Adrienne Spohr has publicly advocated for justice for her parents since the shootings, previously calling the past four years "just hell" and crediting investigators and prosecutors for never giving up on the case.

"Dan Serafini was finally held accountable for what he did to my parents, and he'll spend the rest of his life behind bars," Adrienne Spohr said outside the courthouse. "Erin Spohr chose not to show up today, once again choosing to avoid responsibility for supporting her husband and resisting justice for my parents."

Serafini's attorney read a statement from Erin Spohr, who said Serafini's character has been "horribly mischaracterized." Erin Spohr testified during the trial that she and Serafini had an open marriage and that she still trusts him. The defense also displayed a photograph from a family trip to Africa that included Serafini, his wife, Robert Spohr and Wood, and said they intend to litigate restitution. The attorney described the justice system as broken.

In delivering the sentence, the judge said the court found Serafini had received due process. A status conference is scheduled for March 16 to address restitution.