Buffalo Bills' Von Miller turns himself in to face domestic violence charge

Von Miller out on bond after reported argument turns physical with pregnant girlfriend Von Miller out on bond after reported argument turns physical with pregnant girlfriend 03:14

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) – The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued a domestic violence warrant for the arrest of Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Nov. 30.

Mug shot: Von Miller, Nov. 30, 2023 DeSoto Police Department

He turned himself into the Glenn Heights Police Department around 3 p.m. But he was there only briefly, and wasn't photographed for a mug shot.

The department issued the following statement Thursday night:

"Von Miller turned himself in today at the Glenn Heights Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Mr. Miller was transported to the DeSoto Regional Jail where he was booked in without incident, posted bond, and released."

On Nov. 29, police were called to a condo building in Uptown Dallas. Police say Miller got into a verbal argument with a pregnant woman that escalated to assault.

Miller left the scene before they arrived, police say. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

He was charged with assault of a pregnant person.

"This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller," Buffalo Bills Director of Communications Kevin Kearns said. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

The NFL said they are "aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," and have no further comment.

Miller, a DeSoto native, played football at DeSoto High School and continued playing in college at Texas A&M University.

Miller played for 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos and won the Super Bowl MVP with Denver in the 2015 season.

He was released from the DeSoto Regional Jail after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

This affidavit details an incident involving Von Miller and the reported victim. Dallas Police Department