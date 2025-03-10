Cyndi Lauper plots 3 Northern California shows for "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour"

The final leg of Cyndi Lauper's farewell tour has been announced, and Northern California will have several chances to see her.

Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour" is already underway, having started back in Oct. 2024 with a run of shows across the US and Europe.

On Monday, Lauper announced the final summer dates for the tour. This leg will swing by outdoor amphitheaters and performing arts centers.

People in Northern California will have three chances to see Lauper: Aug. 23 at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, Aug. 24 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, and Aug. 26 at the Toyota Pavilion in Concord.

Two final stops in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on Aug. 29 and 30 were also announced.

Jake Wesley Rogers is the scheduled opening act for the tour.

Presale tickets for the tour are scheduled to start Tuesday, with general on sale set to start Friday.