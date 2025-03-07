Inmate stabbed at California State Prison, Sacramento dies, homicide investigation underway

FOLSOM – An investigation is underway at the California State Prison, Sacramento after an inmate found with multiple stab wounds died Friday morning, authorities said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said officers at the state prison located in Folsom were doing a security check around 6:15 a.m. when they found Jake T. Kennedy in his cell with multiple stab wounds.

Kennedy, 32, was taken to the institution's treatment area where he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

Officers said they restrained and removed Kennedy's cellmate, Tyler L. Yates, who remains in restricted housing pending the investigation.

CDCR officials noted one improvised weapon was recovered from the scene.

Kennedy and Yates were identified as inmates who allegedly attacked 39-year-old Jonathan D. Rude in the main exercise yard of the prison last month. Rude died and two suspected improvised weapons were found at the scene.

Kennedy was received from San Bernadino County in 2020. He was sentenced to six years for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. In 2023, he was sentenced to four years for an in-prison offense.

Yates, 30, was received from San Diego County in 2017 after he was sentenced to eight years for first-degree burglary and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury as a second striker. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for murder as a second striker.

Earlier this week, five inmates were hospitalized at the prison after a riot involving approximately 40 inmates broke out in the main yard. Correctional officers said 11 improvised weapons were recovered.