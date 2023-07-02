Crowds hit the Sacramento-area waterways to beat the intense heat Saturday

Crowds hit the water to try to stay cool amid heat wave

SACRAMENTO — Despite the intense heat wave, tons of people hit the water Saturday for the Fourth of July weekend throughout Sacramento and the surrounding counties instead of staying indoors.

Many people took to the waters at the Wake Island Waterpark in Placer County, waiting eagerly in line to try their luck with wakeboarding or the park's obstacle course.

"It's the place to be in the summertime. We got wakeboarding, we got the waterpark," said Devon Mcelwain, Wake Island Waterpark employee

Wakeboarding sessions were fully booked Saturday at Wake Island leading into Sunday as people from out of town and out of state traveled to the park to keep cool.

"The sunshine is great, people are great; It's worth the drive here," said Tyler Nevese from Reno, Nevada.

"Oh, I love it. It's fun. Plus, you're in the water, so it's cooling if you spray yourself," said Josh Trumbauer from Folsom.

The National Weather Service stated Saturday that Sacramento reached 109 degrees, a tied record of the day (July 1) dating back to 1950. It was the same in Stockton, which hit 109 degrees, breaking the record of 108 degrees set in 1996.