"If we live in fear, we are not living": Crime not keeping people from downtown Sacramento

More police presence in downtown Sacramento as holidays are in full swing

SACRAMENTO - The holidays are in full swing in downtown Sacramento, and with more people, comes more security.

"It feels good down here, and to be honest that's a little bit unexpected," said Michele Pontius who has lived in Sacramento for over 20 years.

Pontius brought her family visiting from Monterey to the Downtown Commons (DOCO) Sunday to experience the Christmas cheer.

"It is a lot better than Monterey," said Luke Tedesco who was visiting family in Sacramento. "I can tell you that much."

Pontius said they parked in a nearby parking structure so they would feel safer.

"Knowing we were coming up here with my family, I was like, 'Oh boy, sometimes it can be a little sketchy,'" Pontius told CBS 13.

There have been multiple incidents that have caused an increase in police presence recently, including a deadly stabbing that happened outside the Golden One Center in November.

On Saturday night, shots rang out on nearby J Street. No one was injured, but police arrested a 17-year-old for the shooting.

"It is unfortunate that these incidents keep people away from places like this because businesses like this need to thrive," said Sal Tedesco who was visiting Sacramento.

Bartender Sam Laughlin at Fizz Champagne and Bubbles Bar said he is seeing a noticeable difference in police catching suspects quicker.

"The security out here is necessary and is helping in actually doing something," said Laughlin.

"I feel like the city is doing as good of a job as they can do to keep things safe and vibrant," Pontius said.

With the Kings playing at home on Monday night and more concerts on the calendar, we can expect to see a busy DOCO over the final weeks of the year.

"We know there's always that element of crime and bad things can happen, but if we live in fear, we are not living," Pontius said.