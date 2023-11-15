Deadly stabbing near Golden 1 Center has some wanting more Sacramento police presence with holidays

Some people want more Sacramento police presence near Golden 1 Center following deadly stabbing

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento police on Wednesday were continuing their search for a stabbing suspect in the homicide that happened Tuesday outside of the Golden 1 Center.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of the deadly stabbing that happened in front of the G1C as 22-year-old Larron Wilson, II.

Police said both the victim and suspect were experiencing homelessness.

"I get right off work and I step out right where there's a group of people ready to get into a concert and there's police tape," said the manager at Phenom in DOCO, Kinny Thammavong.

The deadly stabbing in front of Sacramento's entertainment gem, the G1C, happened at around 4:45 p.m. as people were filing into a Christian rock concert.

"I was in disbelief, to be honest," said Thammavong.

Phenom just opened its doors in DOCO about a month ago and has already experienced some crime happening nearby.

"UPS drivers here have been robbed, all that stuff," said Thammavong. "It's just really hard."

Police on bikes were out patrolling DOCO Wednesday, but people we talk with say they usually only see security guards.

"Maybe they can use a little more help," Thammavong told CBS13.

Police, the city and DOCO could not give CBS13 any answers on whether more safety measures will be added moving forward or how many officers typically patrol the area.

"Security is very hands-off here," said Dylan Wood who works at Vine & Grain in DOCO. "They can't really do anything besides call the police."

Wood said the homeless here are usually harmless, but violence like this may scare people away.

"I think it might scare people away and they will kind of avoid this area like when the K Street shootings happened," Wood said.

The chaos comes as the holiday season starts on K Street with families ice skating at the rink nearby.

"To see that happen here and at an event too, that's just scary to bring kids or families out here," said one man who works in the area.

The Sacramento Police Department would not release any more details on the suspect besides that he was an adult male experiencing homelessness.

If you know anything or saw anything that could help in the investigation, call the Sacramento Police Department.