Police identify suspect in deadly stabbing outside Lauren Daigle concert in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man died after being stabbed outside the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, police said Tuesday evening, and a suspect has now been identified.

It happened at around 4:45 p.m. in the Downtown Commons just yards away from the G1C's entrance as crowds were entering the arena for a Christian rock concert. Sacramento police said a man was stabbed at least one time and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Crime tape and barricades blocked concertgoers from the gruesome crime scene. Investigators took photos and processed evidence of the bloody scene.

"I mean, definitely shocked," said concertgoer RayAnn Culver. "I know it's Sacramento and, you know, various things happen, but DOCO seems like a family-friendly area, especially at a Christian concert that you're about to attend."

Even with the proximity of the crime scene to the front doors of the arena, the concert, headlined by Lauren Daigle, went on. Many fans didn't even notice the homicide investigation right next to them.

"I am a little taken back by it," Culver said. "I don't know if it's just deciding not to look or if they're just not aware of what's going on."

"It's pretty scary," concertgoer Cal Bard said. "I mean, I have a younger niece who is seven that I know is coming to this concert, and as you look around, there are a lot of younger individuals that are coming to this concert. I'm actually happy that they've done a good job barricading this."

With a downtown facing concerns over public safety and violent crime, homicide investigators are now at the front doorstep of its greatest civic asset in the G1C.

On Wednesday, the day after the incident, Sacramento police announced that they had identified a suspect and were "actively working on locating" the person. Police also noted that they believe both the victim and suspect were "experiencing homelessness."

Police noted that they won't be releasing a description of the suspect at this time to protect their investigation.