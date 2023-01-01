Crews search submerged vehicle along Dillard Road for missing person

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Crews responded to Dillard Road near Highway 99 Sunday after a vehicle, which was completely submerged, was found along the roadway.

First responders, including water rescue personnel and air support in the form of a helicopter, aided in the search of the vehicle. So far, the Cosumnes Fire Department has not said if there was anyone in the vehicle; however, one person has been reported missing. CBS13 is waiting for official word on the rescue.

This is a developing story.

That vehicle is one of many stranded along the roadway, which is near Highway 99. Apparently, dozens of drivers had to be rescued from their cars as the Cosumnes River flooded, covering the road.

Highway 99 between Grant Line and Dillard roads, south of Elk Grove, remains closed, with no estimated time of reopening. Caltrans urges drivers to use I-5 instead.

The @NWSSacramento has extended the flash flood warning from along the Cosumnes River at Cosumnes Road and Wilton Road to Highway 99 between Twin Cities Road and Dillard Road while local officials are assessing the situation. Please stay out of the affected area. pic.twitter.com/jN8CHap5Nh — SacramentoOES (@SacramentoOES) January 1, 2023