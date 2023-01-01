Watch CBS News
Crews search submerged vehicle along Dillard Road for missing person

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Emergency vehicles respond to submerged vehicle along Dillard Road
Emergency vehicles respond to submerged vehicle along Dillard Road 02:03

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Crews responded to Dillard Road near Highway 99 Sunday after a vehicle, which was completely submerged, was found along the roadway.

First responders, including water rescue personnel and air support in the form of a helicopter, aided in the search of the vehicle. So far, the Cosumnes Fire Department has not said if there was anyone in the vehicle; however, one person has been reported missing. CBS13 is waiting for official word on the rescue. 

This is a developing story.

That vehicle is one of many stranded along the roadway, which is near Highway 99. Apparently, dozens of drivers had to be rescued from their cars as the Cosumnes River flooded, covering the road.

Highway 99 between Grant Line and Dillard roads, south of Elk Grove, remains closed, with no estimated time of reopening. Caltrans urges drivers to use I-5 instead. 

