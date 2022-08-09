Watch CBS News
Crews make quick work of garage fire in Roseville

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE -- Crews knocked down a garage fire Monday morning in Roseville. 

The local fire department says several engines responded to the home in District 8, keeping the flames contained in the garage. 

Smoke detectors alerted the residents, who fled the home before firefighters arrived on the scene. 

Officials say this serves a good reminder for people to check their own smoke detectors. 

