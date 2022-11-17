Watch CBS News
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. 

The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. 

Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. 

Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. 

No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. 

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

