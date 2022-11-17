Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning.
The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway.
Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire.
Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment.
No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
