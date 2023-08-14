Crews douse fire at 3rd floor Midtown Sacramento building under construction
SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters doused flames at a Midtown Sacramento building under construction Monday morning.
The scene was along the 1700 block of S Street.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found a fire on the third floor.
Crews were able to contain the flames to one unit.
No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
