Crews douse fire at 3rd floor Midtown Sacramento building under construction

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters doused flames at a Midtown Sacramento building under construction Monday morning.

The scene was along the 1700 block of S Street.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found a fire on the third floor.

Crews were able to contain the flames to one unit.

Commercial structure fire: 1700 block of S St. Crews arrived to a building under construction with a fire on the 3rd floor. Crews contained this to 1 unit. No injuries and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/qZsYVbQXCS — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 14, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.