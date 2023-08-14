Watch CBS News
Crews douse fire at 3rd floor Midtown Sacramento building under construction

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters doused flames at a Midtown Sacramento building under construction Monday morning.

The scene was along the 1700 block of S Street.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found a fire on the third floor.

Crews were able to contain the flames to one unit.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

August 14, 2023

