Watch CBS News
Local News

Car crash and fire shut down eastbound I-80 in Placer County

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Eastbound I-80 in Placer County shut down after crash, fire
Eastbound I-80 in Placer County shut down after crash, fire 00:23

BLUE CANYON — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 in Placer County is closed Thursday evening due to a vehicle that caught fire after crashing, officials said.

Cal Fire had crews respond to the scene and said the flames spread to nearby vegetation off the side of the freeway.

The crash happened shortly after 4:45 p.m. near Blue Canyon Road. No other vehicles were involved.

The eastbound lanes are closed to all traffic. It was not yet clear when it would reopen.

No injuries have been reported.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.