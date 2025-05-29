Car crash and fire shut down eastbound I-80 in Placer County

Eastbound I-80 in Placer County shut down after crash, fire

BLUE CANYON — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 in Placer County is closed Thursday evening due to a vehicle that caught fire after crashing, officials said.

Cal Fire had crews respond to the scene and said the flames spread to nearby vegetation off the side of the freeway.

The crash happened shortly after 4:45 p.m. near Blue Canyon Road. No other vehicles were involved.

The eastbound lanes are closed to all traffic. It was not yet clear when it would reopen.

No injuries have been reported.