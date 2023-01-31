Crash closes lanes of westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - A major crash has blocked lanes of Interstate 80 in Solano County.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway, just past Cherry Glen Road. Two lanes of the freeway are back open.
Fortunately, no one has been injured.
Traffic through the area remains slow. The CHP urges drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
