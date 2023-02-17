Cowboy hat becomes optional part of Solano County sheriff's staff uniform

SOLANO COUNTY - The Solano County Sheriff's staff uniform is now offering the cowboy hat as an optional part of their uniform. Although the hat is not required, employees now have the option to add it to their ensemble.

Currently, the only required hat for the uniform is the rounded trooper hat, commonly known as the "Smokey Bear" hat. However, for those looking to add a bit of flair to their uniform, the cowboy hat is now available as an optional accessory.

The hat does come at a cost. Employees who wish to purchase the cowboy hat will have to shell out about $285 for the accessory.

Whether or not the hat becomes a popular choice among the staff remains to be seen, but it's clear that the option is there for those who want it.