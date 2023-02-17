The cowboy hat returns as optional part of Solano County sheriff's staff uniform Good news for cowboy hat enthusiasts: the Solano County Sheriff's staff uniform is now offering the cowboy hat as an optional part of their uniform. Although the hat is not required, employees now have the option to add it to their ensemble. Currently, the only required hat for the uniform is the rounded trooper hat, commonly known as the "Smokey Bear" hat. However, for those looking to add a bit of flair to their uniform, the cowboy hat is now available as an optional accessory.