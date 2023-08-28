Country star Zach Bryan announces 2024 tour stop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Country star Zach Bryan has announced a new tour, and one of the tour stops will be at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.

According to an announcement from Golden 1 Center, the Sacramento show is scheduled for November 29, 2024. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 8, at 12 p.m. on Golden1Center.com. The show will feature support from Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

The Quittin Time Tour was announced on Monday, just days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, titled "Zach Bryan," as stated by G1C.