Country star Luke Combs announces 2024 tour stop in Santa Clara

Luke Combs announces 'Growin Up and Gettin' Old Tour' Luke Combs announces 'Growin Up and Gettin' Old Tour' 00:18

SACRAMENTO -- Country star Luke Combs has announced a stadium tour for next year and that tour will include a stop in Northern California.

The country music sensation will play at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on May 17, 2024, during his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour."

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. 13 cities. 25 shows. ⁰⁰Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).



Tickets will go on sale to the public next Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local venue time. pic.twitter.com/GEXiuJ2A2b — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 15, 2023

Earlier this year, he played a sold-out show at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 25.

Combs performed at BottleRock Festival back in May, and prior to that, at Chase Center in S.F. in October.