Country star Luke Combs announces 2024 tour stop in Santa Clara

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- Country star Luke Combs has announced a stadium tour for next year and that tour will include a stop in Northern California.

The country music sensation will play at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on May 17, 2024, during his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour."

Earlier this year, he played a sold-out show at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. 

Tickets go on sale next Friday, August 25.  

Combs performed at BottleRock Festival back in May, and prior to that, at Chase Center in S.F. in October.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 3:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

