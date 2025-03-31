Watch CBS News
Possible wolfdog hybrid seen roaming Cosumnes River Preserve captured

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – The possible wolf-dog hybrid that was seen near Cosumnes River Preserve trails in recent days has been caught.

Cosumnes River Preserve officials announced the animal's capture on Monday. Wilton Animal Rescue and animal control used a baited trap to capture the animal.

The animal has been named "Shadow." Where at the Cosumnes River Preserve he was captured was not stated.

The apparent wolfdog roaming the Cosumnes River Preserve has been captured.  Cosumnes River Preserve

According to the Wilton Animal Rescue organization, Shadow is indeed a wolf-hybrid.

Aside from being very thin, rescuers say Shadow is doing well.

The rescue is now working with Lake Tahoe Wolf Rescue to find a home for Shadow. For now, the rescue is sending some food for the animal.

Wildlife officials had been tracking the animal for weeks, with Cosumnes River Preserve officials noting it was an apparent wolfdog. Last week, with the animal getting close to the preserve's trail system, officials issued a warning to visitors.

It's unclear exactly where the animal came from. Notably, first-generation wolf-dog hybrids are illegal to own as pets in California. 

