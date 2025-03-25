Cosumnes River Preserve warns of possible wolfdog hybrid roaming near trail system

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An apparent wolfdog hybrid is roaming the wildland south of Elk Grove, prompting a warning from wildlife officials.

The Cosumnes River Preserve says they've been tracking the wolfdog over the past several weeks.

While the animal had been staying away from public areas of the nature preserve, officials say the wolfdog moved closer to the trail system over the weekend.

Now, the preserve says they're working with several agencies to try and get the wolfdog out of the preserve.

The apparent wolfdog spotted near the Cosumnes River Preserve trail system over the weekend. Cosumnes River Preserve

Until the animal can be moved, however, the preserve is warning visitors to be on heightened alert.

Notably, officials say the wolfdog has not shown any aggressive behavior – and it seems to move away when it spots people. The preserve is urging visitors to not approach the wolfdog and instead report sightings to officials.

It's unclear where the wolfdog came from and if it has actually been confirmed as a wolf hybrid animal. Further, first-generation wolfdog hybrids are illegal to own in California.

The Cosumnes River Preserve is about 20 miles south of Elk Grove.