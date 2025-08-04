Corrections officer sues state prison system, alleges abuse and hazing by fellow guards

A veteran correctional lieutenant is taking legal action against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, alleging abuse from fellow officers.

Eric Beam has been a part of the CDCR for years, serving in several prisons including Corcoran and Salinas Valley. He's now filing a lawsuit claiming a toxic work environment after what his legal team is calling "violent hazing" and assault by fellow officers.

According to the complaint, Beam, who describes himself as a dedicated officer and family man, was burned with department-issued pepper spray, had his foot crushed and possibly permanently damaged, and says he was sexually assaulted when an officer grabbed his groin.

In one instance, he claims he was tied to a wheelchair and left helpless in an inmate shower.

Beam states these weren't isolated incidents and that this is part of a larger culture within CDCR known as the "code of silence." He says his supervisors witnessed the violence and never intervened.

The complaint also names specific guards, supervisors and even the warden at Salinas Valley State Prison.

Beam is now seeking legal counsel intervention, hoping to hold the state prison system accountable.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the CDCR regarding the lawsuit, but we have not yet heard back.