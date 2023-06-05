Cornel West, a Sacramento native, announces third party run for U.S. president

SACRAMENTO – Cornel West, a well-known leftist commentator and Sacramento native, announced on Monday a run for U.S. president in 2024.

West, 70, posted the announcement video to his social media channels.

"In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice – which takes the form of running for President of the United States as a candidate for the People's Party," West said in the video.

A graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento, West also has a bachelor's degree from Harvard and a Master's and Ph.D. from Princeton.

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself - fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

West's politics can be described as solidly left-wing, having previously announced his support for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns in the last two elections. He is also known for his criticism of Barack Obama's presidency.

"I come from a tradition where I care about you," West said in his announcement video. "I care about the quality of your life, I care about whether you have access to a job with a living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, healthcare for all, de-escalating the destruction of the planet, the destruction of American democracy."

West will be running for president as a candidate for the People's Party, a progressive political party founded by a former Sanders campaign staff member.

Notably, the People's Party has only achieved ballot access in Florida, Missouri, and Virginia.

"Do we have what it takes? We shall see. But some of us are going to go down fighting, go down swinging, with style and a smile," West said in his announcement video.

Pres. Joe Biden is expected to face little resistance, despite a challenging bid from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., towards the Democratic Party nomination for president in 2024. Sanders also ruled out a presidential run in 2024 as well.

On the right, numerous candidates have announced a run to be the Republican Party presidential nominee. Former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Sen. Tim Scott are among the notable politicians who have put their hats in the ring.