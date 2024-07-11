Community steps in to help Sacramento coffee shop owner targeted by thieves

SACRAMENTO – A South Land Park coffee shop was targeted by thieves recently. The owner says his insurance is not paying for all the damage, so the community is stepping in to help.

Sergio Barrios has owned Barrio coffee shop and bakery since 2016 and is frustrated about three break-ins in two months.

"So the problem here is robbers are bad but the aftermath is worse," Barrios said.

In early May, he says thieves broke in and stole $3,000 and other items.

"They took my tools. They took an iPad, camera," he said.

The second time thieves took another camera and another iPad. The third time, on June 27, thieves actually broke into the business next door, then accessed his café and took the tools Barrios had just paid for out of his own pocket to replace ones previously stolen.

"The police come over and dust for fingerprints where it's still dusted from previous fingerprints and it's just become comical," Barrios said.

He claims the damage totals more than $10,000 and he has only received $1,000. Ever since he's been writing letters to his insurance agency and the insurance commissioner while they decide who is responsible.

" And it is absolutely maddening," Barrios said.

Guy Rogers with Sparky's Retro Resale next door feels the same way after an attempted break-in before they even opened. Then the one on June 27.

"It's a $4,000 window plus the labor plus being closed two days. Was a lot of an expense and all they took was a couple of guitars and some purses and some clothes," Rogers said.

That same weekend these two places were hit, a restaurant around the corner was also broken into. Thieves used a rock to smash in the front window but didn't get anything.

Barrios waits and wonders what will happen next. He's humbled that a customer set up a GoFundMe page for his café that's gathered $4,000.

"I've never been a fan of that. My father taught me to scratch myself and not look for anybody's help but he did," Barrios said.

Barrios, who takes pride in the fact he never laid off employees during COVID, is grateful for the community's support now as he battles cancer that's spread throughout his body.

"I'm speechless of thanking him for that," he said.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating all of these break-ins. If you know anything please contact their investigative unit.

CBS Sacramento cannot guarantee that the money donated to GoFundMe accounts will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering donating, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.