Highway 20 blocked in Colusa County after crash involving tractor

A crash involving a car and a tractor has Highway 20 blocked in Colusa County on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Lone Star Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both vehicles appear to have suffered significant damage.

Scene of the crash. Caltrans District 3

Both directions of Highway 20 are blocked due to the crash, Caltrans says.

No estimated time of clearing has been given. Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route.