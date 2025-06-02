Highway 20 blocked in Colusa County after crash involving tractor
A crash involving a car and a tractor has Highway 20 blocked in Colusa County on Monday morning.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Lone Star Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both vehicles appear to have suffered significant damage.
Both directions of Highway 20 are blocked due to the crash, Caltrans says.
No estimated time of clearing has been given. Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route.