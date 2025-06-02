Watch CBS News
Highway 20 blocked in Colusa County after crash involving tractor

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A crash involving a car and a tractor has Highway 20 blocked in Colusa County on Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Lone Star Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but both vehicles appear to have suffered significant damage.

colusa-co-crash-1.jpg
Scene of the crash. Caltrans District 3

Both directions of Highway 20 are blocked due to the crash, Caltrans says.

No estimated time of clearing has been given. Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route. 

