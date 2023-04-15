U.S. Coast Guard, Mexican Navy searching for American sailors last seen near Mazatlán

The Mexican Navy and thE U.S. Coast Guard are conducting a search operation for three American sailors who went missing on April 4 near Mazatlán, Mexico.

The sailors, who were on board the sailing vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, had planned to travel from Mazatlán to San Diego with a stopover in Cabo San Lucas on April 6. However, they never arrived and have not been heard from since, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

The USCG C-27J long-range patrol aircraft from the Coast Guard Air Station in Sacramento is believed to be part of the search operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard - Northern California released images of the sailors and the boat.