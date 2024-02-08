Closed north Sacramento gas station divides community over proposed reopening

SACRAMENTO — A gas station is fueling debate in a north Sacramento neighborhood. It's been closed for years and now the community is divided over its proposed reopening.

The sign lying on its side on Rio Linda Boulevard reads $3.09 gas. It's a price stuck in time since a fire broke out there in 2020, shutting the Fuel Stop down.

Now, an effort to reopen is pitting neighbors against each other – and they are pumped.

Natalie Madriz is opposed to it.

"Would you want to live right next to a gas station?" Madriz asked.

Mina Perez wants to see it reopened.

"I would rather have it activated as a business than have it empty and have it broken into," Perez said.

Each is a fierce advocate for their neighborhood. Perez wants to see more businesses get city support to move into this area.

"So we have that battle, of igniting old neighborhoods, established neighborhoods, historical neighborhoods," Perez said.

Madriz is worried the gas station is bad for the neighborhood's health.

"We need something that is more vital that can bring life to my community," Madriz said.

Despite all the cars that pass through the intersection there, a city staff report says the gas station is incompatible with the neighborhood, noting that it sits roughly 30 feet from the next-door residence's front yard.

The city report also referenced a previous gas leak detected in 1999 during the removal of underground storage tanks. Environmental cleanup occurred on the site between 2001 and 2018. The site has been deemed safe by the state.

The history has neighbors split on this location's future.

"I'm raising my family here. I wish the best for this neighborhood," Madriz said. "I am involved as much as I can."

"It's a big deal because this is a prime spot," Perez said.

Thursday night, the planning commission met, discussed and voted favorably to move toward allowing the gas station to reopen. Although it's not a done deal, this issue will come back for one more final vote.