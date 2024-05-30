City responds on illegal encroachments and fire mitigation in Sacramento neighborhood

SOUTH NATOMAS - The city of Sacramento is taking action and responding to neighbors' concerns over fire danger and illegal encroachments along Ninos Parkway in South Natomas.

Less than 24 hours after CBS13's story aired on the vegetation management concerns, contractors for the city were out whacking weeds, reducing the fire risk.

"Heard it was on the news yesterday about the overgrowth of the vegetation," said Stephanie Empfield who lives near Ninos Parkway. "We've been saying it for a long time, and we came out here today and it's mowed, imagine that."

The change came almost immediately, but other neighbors along this parkway that stretches from West El Camino Avenue to San Juan Road are still concerned over the illegal encroachments.

"Some people put concrete in the parkway, moved their fence out, some people put play equipment in there, ran electricity and plumbing out there," said former Councilmember for District 3 Jeff Harris.

Harris served this South Natomas neighborhood from 2014 to 2022.

"Ninos Parkway really is a great place," said Harris. "It has huge potential."

During his term, he worked to get the city to send out letters to these homeowners, threatening court orders if they did not make the change within 60 days.

Some people complied, others did not.

After asking the city for two weeks about the issue since we first reported it, the city revealed to CBS13 that it sent out 30 letters to residents, sometimes more than once, but never filed any court orders against any homeowners.

The City of Sacramento provided this statement to CBS13:

"Owners typically have 60 days to clear any encroachments onto the City's property once noticed. If an owner would like to request an extension, the City asks that the property owners contact the City with an alternate schedule for removing any encroachments. The City considers each instance on a case-by-case basis and will work cooperatively with homeowners to see that the encroachments are removed. If someone believes they have a legal right to occupy the area of encroachment, they can send the easement or other document granting such right to the City for review."

CBS13 also reached out to current council members for the community and Mayor Pro Tem Karina Talamantes multiple times over the past two weeks. A spokesperson from her office said she is unavailable for comment at this time.

"Their point of view is you're not using the land for anything, so what's the problem for me making use of it," said Harris.

Harris told CBS13 the plan all along was to further develop the parkway, but it is difficult to do so with the encroachments.

He believes the enforcement has been delayed because of the pandemic.

The city said it is actively sending letters to residents who have illegally extended backyards.